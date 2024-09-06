Straight Line of the Day: Advantages or Disadvantages of Marrying a Ghost…

Woman who married ghost says she was attacked by spirit of mass murderer on visit to haunted prison
NY Post | 8-29-24
A woman who married then divorced a ghost has summoned the spirit of an American mass murderer – in a prison’s death row.
Spooky singer Brocarde says she conjured the ghost of Carroll Edward “Eddie” Cole at The Nevada State Penitentiary in the USA.
She was conducting a paranormal investigation at the former jail – and says he tried to possess her body.
Brocarde, from Oxfordshire in the UK, was filming while locked inside the execution chamber on its death row.
… include the very real concern of “ghosting”…
… are trivial as long as you have Ghostbusters on speed-dial…
… are manageable as long as you can keep those meddling kids out of the way…
No protein or nutritional value in Ghost Toasties cereal in the morning
Is it in yet? shows real concern and will boost your your self-esteem, not like just before she became a ghost.
Advantages or Disadvantages of Marrying a Ghost…
they never leave home so you can get some serious cleaning done.