Straight Line of the Day: Advantages or Disadvantages of Marrying a Ghost…

Woman who married ghost says she was attacked by spirit of mass murderer on visit to haunted prison

NY Post | 8-29-24

A woman who married then divorced a ghost has summoned the spirit of an American mass murderer – in a prison’s death row.

Spooky singer Brocarde says she conjured the ghost of Carroll Edward “Eddie” Cole at The Nevada State Penitentiary in the USA.

She was conducting a paranormal investigation at the former jail – and says he tried to possess her body.

Brocarde, from Oxfordshire in the UK, was filming while locked inside the execution chamber on its death row.