CBS News Maintaining Its Usual Journalistic Standards, I See

Pedestrian possibly killed in crash that saw car being driven by DUI suspect plummet into Santa Ana River

CBS News | October 8, 2024 | Dean Fioresi

A pedestrian was killed when they were hit by a possibly drunk driver who drove their car off the road and into the Santa Ana River in Anaheim on Tuesday evening.

It happened at a little after 6:30 p.m. near E. Wagner Avenue and S. Rio Vista Street, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Crews arrived at the scene to find a car that had landed in two feet of water in the Santa Ana River after veering off the road, police said. They’re investigating the driver as possibly being under the influence of an unknown suspect when the crash happened.

Both the driver and a passenger were able to exit the car under their own power, according to Anaheim Fire Department crews.

Video from the scene shows that the car drove through a fence that runs along a pedestrian walkway near the riverbed.

While on scene, officers received information on a woman that was reported missing in the area. They say that her husband called to say that she had gone for a walk along the riverbed but had not returned home.

They discovered a body in some bushes at the scene, but are working to determine if it’s related to the crash.

Investigators believe that the car was traveling over 40 miles per hour when the crash occurred.