Fourth Amendment? Are There Really Four?

If You Think Student Loan Forgiveness Is Bad…

nysenate.gov

NYS Senate Bill S6181A 2023-2024 Legislative Session Removes the requirement that rent arrears be repaid (by the various social programs).

In other words, DSS, Section 8, and all the other myriads of social programs will NOT pay back rent during the pandemic period to present (beginning March 13, 2020) so the landlord must forgive/eat the losses. It does not specifically state that landlords must wipe any arrears but can that be far behind?