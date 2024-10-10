IMAO Has an “Office of Alternative Employment”: It’s Called Getting Fired

About that Secret Service Agents’ free trip to LGBTQ conference at Disneyworld …

American Thinker | 27 Sep, 2024 | Ed Sherdlu

We are in the middle of a hotly contested presidential election. There have already been two attempted assassinations of Donald Trump.

Reliable sources report Iran has sniper teams here to kill The Donald. So what does the Secret Service do? It sends needed agents to an all-expense paid LGBTQ conference at what Disney calls “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

The Secret Service leadership finally admitted they did not assign the full complement of agents to Trump’s detail in Butler, Pennsylvania. Only a few were fully trained Protective Detail agents. The rest of the squad came from the B-Team. They usually spend their time chasing counterfeiters and credit card fraudsters. The temps’ protection training was watching a two-hour video. That’s less than a good movie and popcorn.

The Service doesn’t have enough time or manpower to answer even the simplest questions the Congressional Committee asks. USSS leadership claims they don’t have enough money to complete their vital mission. But they have the time, resources, and budget to solicit agents for the free four-day trip to what we Floridians call the Mouse House.

The story went public when the service’s DEI office sent a memo to every assistant director asking them to nominate candidates for this fun-in-the-sun trip