Musing About Halloween

I once had a British co-worker.

She said that England had gradually sort of adopted the idea of Halloween from America (probably with the encouragement of “sweets” companies).

This discussion took place many years ago, but the gist was that it was not a tradition when she was little and growing up, but gradually it seeped into the culture over there, and now it’s just seen as a fun night out, analogous to Guy Fawkes Day. Or Guy Fawkes Night. Doesn’t matter.

I think that Halloween and Thanksgiving are enviable contributions of America to the rest of the civilized world. But Canadian Thanksgiving is a thing, too. Someone should Google which came first. I’ll wait.

Biden bites three babies at White House Halloween party

Daily Mail | October 30, 2024 | Emily Goodin President Joe Biden bizarrely bit three babies as he greeted the children of staff to his final Halloween party at the White House.

“Oh, MAGOOF! You’ve done it again!”

Like this: Like Loading...