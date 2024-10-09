New Fun Game: Try To Guess the Simple Direct Question Kamala Was Asked

Kamala Harris Dodges Colbert’s Question on . . . [truncated]
Fox via Yahoo | 10/9/24 | Joseph Wulfsohn
“And so when we think about the significance of what this next generation of leadership looks like, were I to be elected president, it is about – frankly, I love the American people, and I believe in our country. I love that it is our character and nature to be an ambitious people. You know, we have aspirations, we have dreams. We have incredible work ethic. And I just believe that we can create and build upon the success we’ve achieved in a way that we continue to grow opportunity and in that way, grow the strength of our nation,” Harris continued before touting her “opportunity economy” pitch and talking about her small business owner mother.
The question was “What’s your favorite color?”
… or about an “unburdened” swallow?
“Are you now, or have you ever been, an agent of the woke party?”
Impossible to know. That’s how she answers every question.
Checkout girl: “The question was, paper or plastic?”
“what is you name?”
What would you do if I sang out of tune?
Did Ross cheat or were they on a break?
“Is there a valid reason you came on my show?”
“Can you pretend I asked you a question and babble incoherently for about 30 seconds?”
“I just got word my sponsors all quit as a result of this interview. Does this make you feel joy?”
