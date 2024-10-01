OK, We All Laugh at Pizza Hut, But It Got Me Through College

Bankrupt Pizza Hut franchisee plans to sell all 127 stores

National Restaurant News | September 25, 2024 | Alicia Kelso

From the comments:

They went full-on queer. Haven’t had a Pizza Hut pizza since they embraced queerness.

Pizza Hut is crap now. Same thing with Papa John’s. It used to be better.

Pizza Hut made their worst mistake by changing the recipe for their sauce to a cheaper version. The original sauce was one that set Pizza Hut apart with the completion. That decision set their demise.

I had a friend who called it “ZA-U,” because those were the only letters that lit up on his neighborhood store.

