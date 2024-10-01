Straight Line of the Day: The Deep Deepness of the Deep State Is Revealed By… Posted by Oppo on 1 October 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
… deepening the deep dive into the darkness of philosophical obfuscation as represented by Kamala’s joyless Joy and hopeless Hope covering for the suffocating sameness of elite privilege and oppression of the masses…
… Kamala’s disconnected cell phone during a time of crisis…
… Biden’s dodging of the 25th Amendment…
… the phenomenon that is Gavin Newsome…
Ground Penetrating Radar.
Gamma ray bursts from a nearby supernova reflacting through some swamp gas from the planet Venus.
“The Deep Deepness of the Deep State Is Revealed By… stating the state of the depth of the Deep State in a stately time and of appropriately deep statements.”
Heard faintly from the basement: “No Joke Jack” – The Boss’s underling.
The time the cows come home