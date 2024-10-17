Straight Line of the Day: Worst Wedding Songs

I read some news article about how some bride had banned certain songs at her reception, and someone chimed in saying that they’d been to a wedding where the bride forbid “Having a Good Time” by Queen (I can’t see the problem with it; perhaps she’s just been to too many weddings where it was played).
Anyway, I thought I’d throw it out there as a Straight Line.
Either at the ceremony itself, or the reception.
“Revolution 9” or anything by Yoko Ono, of course, top the list.
White Wedding by Billy Idol comes to mind…
Diddy and Bobby Brown would slide off my list, below Chicken Dance…
Gettin Even by Seasons After
Drunk on a Plane by Dierks Bentley
Champagne by Cavo
It wasn’t Me by Shaggy
This guy would be a real hit. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2f_Vjz66gh8
Torn Between Two Lovers by Mary MacGregor.
To be fair, that song is awful wedding or not.
Fifty Ways to Leave Your Lover by Paul Simon
Runaround Sue by Dion
I Used to Love Her by Guns n Roses
Flight of the Bumblebee by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
I Didn’t Know The Gun Was Loaded
(But I’ll never, never do it again.)
“Jolene”
(If the bride’s name is Jolene.)
^ I hate that song! It should never be played anywhere!
Another One Bites the Dust