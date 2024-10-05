Terrorist Brigade Leaders Issued Spiffy New Red Shirts by Iranian Starfleet Command Posted by Oppo on 5 October 2024, 2:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
They come complete with new communicators…
What could go wrong?
We will fight the evil Israelions right down to our last redshirted martyr! ~ Capt. Aiatola, commander of the Starship Iranaprise