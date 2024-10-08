Welcome to IMAO! I Just Remembered I Forgot To Notify Walrus About His Retirement Party, Many, Many Months Ago Posted by Oppo on 8 October 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
….hruh?!?
Walrus has boobs???
They’re pecs damnit!
No, she’s been waiting for Walrus to show up.
She has a noisemaker and everything.
It was held, by request, at HR…
… and I don’t mean the usual High Resolution.
Cake was good though.
Story time: Worked at Grocery store. Girl who only worked there for 6 months and that nobody liked but the manager. Girl quit, manager got a going away full sheet cake, as typical. Usually after a small ceremony with whatever employees are in the breakroom at the time, the cake gets left for all the other workers to enjoy. This girl listened to the managers speech, said thank you, picked up the entire cake and left.
Not knowing the etiquette, I might have been guilty of a similar faux pas. I think I’ve done as badly, but conveniently can’t call an example to memory.
Oh, yeah: that time I killed a man in Reno, just to watch him die.
You broke one of the Bro Codes’ top 5 unforgivable sins.
Now drop and give us two.
How about if I just have Mika give you two?
(And yes, they are push-ups)
She’s so sexy looking I could whisper Kamulah jokes in her ear.
… and she’d whisper other ones back.
Notice how she has to keep her hand from reaching towards my junk? She’s like a junkie.
“Meet me halfway, here, Oppo!”
As Robert Browning might have said, “A woman’s reach should exceed her grasp, or what’s heaven for?”
Or, as the Poseidon Adventure might have said, “There’s got to be a moaning after.”