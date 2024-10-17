Welcome to IMAO! Might Be Time for a Career Change Posted by Oppo on 17 October 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Barber: “Cut, cut, cut, blood, spurt, artery, murder, Hitchcock, Psycho… right sir…”
Is that like a “regime change?”
‘One Flew Over The Canucks Heads’…or, ‘Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Making A Cheezy Smile But Were Afraid To Ask’
Everyone sing along!
“Oh, I’m a lumberjack and I’m OK …..”
Oh, I’m a lumberjack and I’m OK
I smile real cheesy and my pants are gray
Here in Canada we all say Eh!
Oh, I’m a lumberjack and I’m OK
Next verse:
“I cut down trees, I skip and jump
I like to press wild flowers.
I put on women’s clothing
And hang around in bars”
“Hang . . . around? . . . In bars?”
Chick’s dig lumberjack. They love a man who knows how to handle his wood.