A Week After Halloween, and the Kiddies Are Still Working for Their Candy

Young Kamala teaches young KJP about hoeing for a living.
At least they’ll grow up unentitled.
Gettin’ closer to Sleepy Joe’s prediction:
“Gonna put chall in CHAINS!”
…. and startin’ em pretty young, too …
Told ’em if they plant the candy corns like seeds, they’ll grow into a whole candy plant.
Teaching them about rent, cost-of-living adjustments, and taxes…