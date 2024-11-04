Confidence in Electronic Voting Keeps Soaring Higher and Higher

Elections office addresses printing error found on some Shasta County ballots
krcr | Wed, October 30th 2024 | Miranda Angel

REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County Elections Office says it found a print issue on some ballots that is impacting the ability to efficiently process ballots. …

The error stems from an issue with ink overspray on some ballots which prevents election equipment from processing them, according to the Elections Office. They say it’s not visible to the naked eye and did not come up during pre-election testing.

“Trust us. We can see the problem; you can’t. We can fix it.”

  1. Get people to fill in the ballots.
  2. Declare them unreadable, due to some invisible error.
  3. “Adjudicate” them by hand.
  4. Then delete the image of the original, because of course it was tainted.

  8. Short story from voting. I’m new to the neighborhood, having just moved in, and I met for the first time a neighbor from across the street on Halloween. Nice guy and all judging from our chit chat. Anyway, he has Harris Walz signs on his lawn so I know how he is going to vote. I met him outside the polling station this morning so stopped to say hello. I asked how things ere going, general question, and he says “Voting to stop facism” so I say, “Me too.” He starts to smile but then I say, “But I don’t think we voted the same way.” Have a nice day, best of luck.

