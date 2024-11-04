Confidence in Electronic Voting Keeps Soaring Higher and Higher

Elections office addresses printing error found on some Shasta County ballots

krcr | Wed, October 30th 2024 | Miranda Angel

REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County Elections Office says it found a print issue on some ballots that is impacting the ability to efficiently process ballots. …

The error stems from an issue with ink overspray on some ballots which prevents election equipment from processing them, according to the Elections Office. They say it’s not visible to the naked eye and did not come up during pre-election testing.