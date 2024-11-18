Great Moments in Secret Servicing

Secret Service agent fired for taking ex girlfriend to the Obamas’ Hawaii beach house for sex
Daily Mail | November 13, 2024 | Stephen M. Lepore
A Secret Service agent has been fired after his ex-girlfriend revealed that he took her to the Obamas’ Hawaii estate to have sex in the bathroom ‘like a mile-high club.’
Koryeah Dwanyen revealed the lurid details between herself and an agent, whom she only named as ‘Dale,’ in her book ‘Undercover Heartbreak: a Memoir of Trust and Trauma.’
The book, which released on October 28, reveals that in 2022, ‘Dale’ showed him pictures of the residence before daring her to come with.
‘No one will know. If anything, I’m the one who could get in trouble,’ Dwanyen claims the agent said.
That’s when he dared her to defile the former First Lady Michelle Obama’s bathroom with him.
“A bathroom can be a dangerous place, it’s best if we check it out…”
I’m going to assume that this happened when the ex-President was not at the estate. And with that assumption I say, meh, who wouldn’t try to defile the ex-First “Lady’s” bathroom in a fancy Hawaiin estate by getting lucky?
She has her own bathroom? How much did they grift while in office?