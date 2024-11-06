From a news forum:
I asked Brave AI (a ChatGPT derivative) if Grover Cleveland had any nicknames. It said that one nickname was The Guardian President because he had the most vetoes of all the Presidents. I then asked if any Presidents were called The Guardian President and it said that no presidents had ever been given that nickname.
Probably needs more work.
“We need this bill signed, Mr. Cleveland.”
“I’m afraid I can’t do that, Dave.”
I always assumed his nickname was Steamer.
They cloned Kamala’s brain!
True story: I had a former associate named Grover Dingus whose wife’s name was Ineda.
Honestly?
Yes sir
She should have kept her maiden name.