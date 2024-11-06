HAL 2000?

From a news forum:

I asked Brave AI (a ChatGPT derivative) if Grover Cleveland had any nicknames. It said that one nickname was The Guardian President because he had the most vetoes of all the Presidents. I then asked if any Presidents were called The Guardian President and it said that no presidents had ever been given that nickname.

Probably needs more work.

