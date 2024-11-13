Is Mika Up For Grabs?

JUST IN: MSNBC’s parent company Comcast is now in the process of SELLING the alleged cable “news” network.

X | 11/12/2024 | Kyle Becker

Ratings since Trump took office have been in a DOWNWARD SPIRAL at @MSNBC.

• Morning Joe 1st hour – down 39.6% • Morning Joe 2d hour – down 36.9% • Andrea Mitchell – down 39.7% • Ari Melber – down 49.6% • Joy Reid’s Reidout – down 54.6% • All-in w Chris Hayes – down 47.2% • Alex Wagner Tonight- down 53.6% • Lawrence O’Donnell – down 60.6% • Stephanie Ruhle – down 67%