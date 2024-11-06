Justice for Peanut! Posted by Oppo on 6 November 2024, 1:00 pm {Sniff.} If only he’d lived to see this day. I guess five hours was long enough for a SWAT team to hold his owners at gunpoint, but at least they didn’t go through Peanut’s underwear drawer. Only feds can do that. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
it will all be for naught if the Congress is not held.
There will be no justice. The power hungry totalitarians in NY will defend their jack-booted storm troopers to the end, and the disarmed and powerless plebes can’t do anything about it.
^ “disarmed and powerless plebes”
The ones who won New York for the Knob Gobbler Suxalotacox so she could go down and get to work They need to have their teeth pulled..
My question is why was the New York Department of Environmental Conservation questioning the owner’s German wife about her immigration status? Immigration is a Federal concern. At least that’s what they told Texas when it tried to halt the flood of illegal imigrants.
That stood out for me, too.
Animal Control {smoking cigarette, examining acorn leftovers}: “And what is the immigration status of this squirrel and/or woman? We shall know in five hours.”
And doesn’t New York claim to be a “sanctuary state” anyway?
Sure, have a media presence and everybody cares, but where is the outrage over the unnamed racoon that died in the very same incident, huh?
Oh, him. He had it coming.
(Fred.)
Only to find Gideon’s Bible.
Only racoons I like are Rocky and Bandit.
I thought Rocket was the Raccoon and Rocky was a flying squirrel.
No —
Rocky Raccoon (The Beatles)
Rocky the Flying Squirrel
Rocket was perhaps in some video game? Like Sonic Hedgehog?
Rocket was also a chick in a movie: Kill Bill, Vol. 2.
Rocket was the Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy
Ahh…