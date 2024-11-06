Justice for Peanut!

{Sniff.} If only he’d lived to see this day.

I guess five hours was long enough for a SWAT team to hold his owners at gunpoint, but at least they didn’t go through Peanut’s underwear drawer. Only feds can do that.

  2. There will be no justice. The power hungry totalitarians in NY will defend their jack-booted storm troopers to the end, and the disarmed and powerless plebes can’t do anything about it.

  4. My question is why was the New York Department of Environmental Conservation questioning the owner’s German wife about her immigration status? Immigration is a Federal concern. At least that’s what they told Texas when it tried to halt the flood of illegal imigrants.

