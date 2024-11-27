Straight Line of the Day: Webster’s Revised Posted by Oppo on 27 November 2024, 12:00 pm I saw this on a comment thread, and thought it should earn a spot in the dictionary: kwitcherbitchin. By any chance, can any of you suggest words that aren’t in the dictionary yet, but should be? “DamnCat” is one. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
No, I’m not going in the dictionary. But if you lookup “awesome ” you’ll see my picture.
Pawesome.
How about “Damnocrats”
Commiemute, when you take the scenic route to hell on a free patriot sponsored helicopter ride.
Damnyouspellcheck (ejaculation)
Trunkpost (n.): S.O.S. text sent from the rear compartment of an El Dorado.
Do you often Trunkpost?
Tarpitude (n): A sullen camper’s state of mind when disagreeing with partner about how shelter should be arranged to keep the g-damn water from leaking in constantly and, oh, never mind. Do it your way. I’ll go sleep in the car where it’s dry.
Poom: The sound a puma makes when it explodes.
Psychotropical: A murderer from the Caribbean.
Ohfershuuuur.
def: (sarcasm suggesting bull sh*t)
burple: The release of air from your stomach but your mouth remains closed. The corners of your mouth will then open to release. Unlike a burp there’s no noise.
Burplesque: A humorous imitation of that.
Squatbot: what you call a bot that is supposed to make your life easier, but doesn’t…
Roombo: A robot that turns homicidal when Asians misinterpret “Squatbot” as “Squatbox.”
Pantsomime: When Oppo gets arrested in the produce aisle of the local Piggly Wiggly, again.
I was banned from that Piggly Wiggly, but I didn’t think it applied to ALL Piggly Wigglies.
And my mime was a showing a guy trying to penetrate an inviolable box.
killthecat: What you say to your liberal neighbor whose stinky felines are crapping in your flower beds and killing birds in your yard. You take great pride in their response of, “I’ll call the cops!” You’re the meanest Conservative they’ve ever met. And of course you don’t mean it (but how DID that kitty come up dead?) and just love to get their goat. 🤣
Veepal Alcohol Syndrome: see next post…
Oh, the Veep! Took me a minute. (I hadn’t seen your post yet.)
Electile Disfunction: also see next post