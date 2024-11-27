Straight Line of the Day: Webster’s Revised

I saw this on a comment thread, and thought it should earn a spot in the dictionary:

kwitcherbitchin.

By any chance, can any of you suggest words that aren’t in the dictionary yet, but should be?

“DamnCat” is one.

  5. Tarpitude (n): A sullen camper’s state of mind when disagreeing with partner about how shelter should be arranged to keep the g-damn water from leaking in constantly and, oh, never mind. Do it your way. I’ll go sleep in the car where it’s dry.

    3
  12. killthecat: What you say to your liberal neighbor whose stinky felines are crapping in your flower beds and killing birds in your yard. You take great pride in their response of, “I’ll call the cops!” You’re the meanest Conservative they’ve ever met. And of course you don’t mean it (but how DID that kitty come up dead?) and just love to get their goat. 🤣

