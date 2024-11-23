Anyone Can Fall Victim To an Ingenious Scam, But COME ON! This?

Gold bar scam sweeping Wisconsin, costing residents their life savings

Channel 3000 News | November 17, 2024 | James Stratton

… gold bars that she purchased after scammers convinced her that her bank account was hacked. A grand total of $433,279.53 was taken from the Prescott, Wisconsin, woman …

She is not alone. Across the state of Wisconsin, 49 people have reported to the FBI they were caught up in the scam, losing a total of roughly $13 million, an average of more than a quarter-million per person.

Here’s how it works: People receive a phone call claiming their bank accounts are hacked and that to protect their money, they need to invest in gold. From there, they convince the person that it is safer to give them the gold to protect it,