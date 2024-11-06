Welcome to IMAO! How the Pyramids Were NOT Built: Posted by Oppo on 6 November 2024, 11:00 am Dudes sitting texting with their friends on a cellphone. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
By first getting a building permit from some hokey-a#$ gummint agency.
The really sad part: the friend he’s texting is taking the picture…
Ha!
Union labor.
Confederate labor wasn’t available.
In a day.
Wait. That was Rome.
Hard to stay motivated when you feel like whatever you do, whichever way you go, it’s all downstairs from here.