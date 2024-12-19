Straight Line of the Day: Alternative Dining Choices for Trump Administration Personnel?

DC food workers vow Trump officials won’t feel welcomed when dining out in nation’s capital
Fox News | 12/12/24 | Kristine Parks
Food workers in Washington, D.C., pledged to refuse service and cause other inconveniences for members of the incoming Trump administration when they dine out over the next four years.
Industry veterans, bartenders and servers in the nation’s capital told the Washingtonian that resistance to the Republican figures in the progressive city was inevitable and a matter of conscience.
. . .
“There’s a lot of opportunities for us as workers to feel like we’re taking our power back, while not necessarily ruining someone’s life. Giving them a subtle inconvenience feels like a little bit of a win for us,” she continued.
Nancy said she would refuse service to certain Trump officials. If her employer tried to force her, she claimed she would quit “on the spot.” “You expect the masses to just ignore RFK eating at Le Diplomate on a Sunday morning after a few mimosas and not to throw a drink in his face?,” said Zac Hoffman, a DC restaurant veteran who is now a manager at the National Democratic Club.
… Any restaurant interested in making a profit.
For DC area food workers Trump should carve out an exception to his “no tax on tips” proposal.
Nothing worse than Butthurt Restaurant Workers with Acute TDS.
I’d tell them….”Fine, you little Commies, I’ll just eat at the Chick-fil-A down the street every single time as long as I’m working in this s-hole D.C.
In fact Imma get some of their Chicken Tenders right now, with cole slaw, mashed potatoes and gravy.”
Could you just imagine the outrage if some restaurant worker refused to serve democrats? I could hear the shrieks from DC all the way over here on the west coast.
It would be really funny if all the blue collar workers did the same to democrats though. Oh your car broke down? Your toilet won’t flush? Power is out? Someone mugged you? Sorry, we’re taking our power back.