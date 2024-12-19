Straight Line of the Day: Alternative Dining Choices for Trump Administration Personnel?

DC food workers vow Trump officials won’t feel welcomed when dining out in nation’s capital

Fox News | 12/12/24 | Kristine Parks

Food workers in Washington, D.C., pledged to refuse service and cause other inconveniences for members of the incoming Trump administration when they dine out over the next four years.

Industry veterans, bartenders and servers in the nation’s capital told the Washingtonian that resistance to the Republican figures in the progressive city was inevitable and a matter of conscience.

. . .

“There’s a lot of opportunities for us as workers to feel like we’re taking our power back, while not necessarily ruining someone’s life. Giving them a subtle inconvenience feels like a little bit of a win for us,” she continued.

Nancy said she would refuse service to certain Trump officials. If her employer tried to force her, she claimed she would quit “on the spot.” “You expect the masses to just ignore RFK eating at Le Diplomate on a Sunday morning after a few mimosas and not to throw a drink in his face?,” said Zac Hoffman, a DC restaurant veteran who is now a manager at the National Democratic Club.