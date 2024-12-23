Straight Line of the Day: China Wants Universities To Provide “Love Education.” Also on the Curriculum: …

China calls on universities to provide ‘love education’

Reuters | Dec 3, 2024

China is urging colleges and universities to provide “love education” to emphasise positive views on marriage, love, fertility and family, in a bid to boost the country’s flagging birth rate.

College students will be the biggest driver of fertility but they have significantly changed their views on marriage and love, the Jiangsu Xinhua newspaper group said, citing China Population News, an official publication. “Colleges and universities should assume the responsibility of providing marriage and love education to college students by offering marriage and love education courses,” the publication said.

The state council, or cabinet, rallied local governments in November to direct resources towards fixing China’s population decline and spread respect for childbearing and marriages “at the right age”.