Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 2 January 2025, 10:00 am “That was a great New Year’s Eve party, wasn’t it Miss Welch?” “I’m still recovering.” “Recover away while the Memes play.” Winner 1. This week 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891040 votes · 40 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Destination: San Francisco
How to get there: With a flower in your hair..if you have any.
Not anymore.
I miss my hair…just about 50% of it.