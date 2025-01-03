I’ve Written My Memoirs, and You’re In Them!

I just had to pad them out to a thousand words or more, per the publisher’s contract. So I named you.

I then counted up the words. Still fell well short of the target.

Then I tried to tell an anecdote, but got lost in the details, and panicked: it ended with a summary of a Gilligan’s Island episode that would never have made it to film.

In the end, my memoirs were slightly more interesting than Hillary’s and Obama’s. And rather more truthful, if I do say so myself.

Oh, and my apologies to DamnCat. I added a few other unnecessary expletives.

Like this: Like Loading...