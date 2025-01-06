Straight Line of the Day: Literary Classics That Have Warped You Permanently Include: …

Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey hit with trigger warnings by university for ‘distressing’ content
The Telegraph via YahooNews | December 29, 2024 | The Telegraph

UK Counter-Terrorism Program Flags Shakespeare and ‘1984’ for ‘Encouraging Far-Right Sympathies’
PJ Media  | 19 Feb 2023 | Robert Spencer

Cambridge University slammed over Shakespeare ‘trigger warnings’
Fox News | 10/19/2017

Cambridge University is being slammed by several academics after it was revealed students were given “trigger warnings” about an upcoming lecture on Shakespeare, amid concerns from faculty the students could become distressed.

Undergraduates were advised in a “Notes on Lectures” document circulated to students that a potentially triggering lecture on Shakespeare’s “Titus Andronicus” and “The Comedy of Errors” would include “discussions of sexual violence” and “sexual assault,” The Telegraph reported Wednesday.

“If a student of English Literature doesn’t know that ‘Titus Andronicus’ contains scenes of violence they shouldn’t be on the course,” David Crilly, artistic director at The Cambridge Shakespeare Festival, told the newspaper.

  7. 1) Helter Skelter. The forward said it would scare the hell out of me. I was in 6th grade.
    It did.

    2) Thoureau’s “Walden”. He got away with us high school kids thinking he was some kind of deep genius for living in his little Unabomber shack when he was right down the path from his mom’s house where he could get three squares a day anytime he got hungry. Woulda turned us into a buncha commies if we weren’t careful.

