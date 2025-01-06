Straight Line of the Day: Literary Classics That Have Warped You Permanently Include: …

Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey hit with trigger warnings by university for ‘distressing’ content The Telegraph via YahooNews | December 29, 2024 | The Telegraph

Cambridge University slammed over Shakespeare ‘trigger warnings’

Fox News | 10/19/2017

Cambridge University is being slammed by several academics after it was revealed students were given “trigger warnings” about an upcoming lecture on Shakespeare, amid concerns from faculty the students could become distressed.

Undergraduates were advised in a “Notes on Lectures” document circulated to students that a potentially triggering lecture on Shakespeare’s “Titus Andronicus” and “The Comedy of Errors” would include “discussions of sexual violence” and “sexual assault,” The Telegraph reported Wednesday.

“If a student of English Literature doesn’t know that ‘Titus Andronicus’ contains scenes of violence they shouldn’t be on the course,” David Crilly, artistic director at The Cambridge Shakespeare Festival, told the newspaper.