Straight Line of the Day: What Would You Do With the Pyramids for a Day?

MrBeast to Rent Ancient Egyptian Pyramids to Explore Parts ‘That No One’s Seen Publicly’

ARTnews | December 18, 2024 | Francesca Aton

The Egyptian government has yet again rented out the pyramids to the highest bidder—this time to American YouTuber MrBeast.

“We got all three of the pyramids of Egypt for 100 hours. I’m gonna do a video where they let me explore anywhere I want in the Pyramids,” MrBeast revealed during the “Beyond the Records” podcast with Noah Lyles.

MrBeast is known for organizing and filming extreme challenges and prize giveaways.

“I’d never been inside of [the pyramids]. I want to just find secrets and go through all the rooms and tombs and that kind of stuff,” he continued. “I’m so excited because there are all these secret corridors deep below too. I don’t know what to expect.”

Accompanied by a tour guide, MrBeast and some of his friends plan to traverse the inside of the ancient monument, where they will also sleep at night. The YouTuber plans to film the experience, probing for ghosts along the way, with the objective of showing people parts of the pyramid “that no one’s seen publicly.”

He worked with the Egyptian government to gain private access and permission to film there.

This is not the first time people have gotten private access to ancient Egyptian sites. Earlier this year, for example, the ancient Egyptian pyramids and the Great Sphinx in Giza were closed to the public for a week to accommodate a tech billionaire’s wedding.

The Great Sphinx and Pyramids are among the world’s most important archaeological sites.