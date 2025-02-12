Bond Girlathon : Results for week 2/5/2025 : New Matches for 2/12/2025

Results 2/5/2025

Diana RiggNo PreferenceCassandra Harris
166332
Kristina WaybornNo PreferenceAngela Scoular
176211

Matches for 2/12/2025

Match 1

Catherine Schell (Nancy) vs Tina Hudson (Bianca)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Catherine Schell0 – 2 – 0109 – 2 – 464
Nancy

Actress:Catherine Schell
Nationality:Hungarian
Bond Movie:On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Synopsis:

After sneaking into Ruby Bartlett’s room in the swiss clinic, Bond had returned to his own room. He said to himself in the mirror, “Hilly, you old devil”, before noticing that another patient, Nancy, had snook into his room. Being the only man in the clinic, Bond had attracted the fancy of several of the girls.

Catherine Schell

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Tina Hudson1 – 1 – 0228 – 5 – 177
Bianca

Actress:Tina Hudson
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Octopussy (1983)

Synopsis:

Bianca was an MI6 agent assisting Bond in Latin America. She helped Bond disguise himself as Colonel Toro so that he could infiltrate a military base and plant an explosive on a Cuban spy plane. When the mission went awry and Bianca saw Bond being taken away as a prisoner in an army jeep, she went into action. She drove alongside the jeep, and flirted with Bond’s captors, showing off her legs to distract them while Bond pulled their parachute cords.

Tina Hudson

Who do you prefer?
52 votes · 52 answers
Match 2

Jane Seymour (Solitaire) VS Tanya Roberts (Stacey Sutton)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Jane Seymour2 – 0 – 0482 – 3 – 86
Solitaire

Actress:Jane Seymour
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Live and Let Die (1973)

Synopsis:

Solitaire was a psychic tarot card reader working for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She predicted the movements of James Bond and other men who posed a threat to their operations. Solitaire was practically imprisoned by Kananga as he knew that, like her mother, she would lose her psychic gift if she were to make love. When first meeting Bond, Solitaire drew the lovers card, predicting the fate of her and Bond. Indeed, Solitaire soon lost her powers, and became a target of Kananga’s wrath.

Jane Seymour

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Tanya Roberts2 – 0 – 0320 – 1 – 123
Stacey Sutton

Actress:Tanya Roberts
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

Stacey Sutton inherited the Sutton Oil company, which megalomaniac Max Zorin tried to take over. Zorin offered Sutton $5 million for her shares in the company, which she refused. Bond learnt of the cheque and confronted her at her home. Stacey was initially aggressive, pointing a shotgun at Bond. However, when some of Zorin’s henchmen arrived to persuade Stacey to sell, Bond sorted them out and gained Stacey’s trust. The pair escaped an attempt on their lives, and managed to kill Zorin.

Tanya Roberts

Who do you prefer?
56 votes · 56 answers
