Bond Girlathon : Results for week 2/5/2025 : New Matches for 2/12/2025

Actress: Tina Hudson Nationality: English Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)

Synopsis:

Bianca was an MI6 agent assisting Bond in Latin America. She helped Bond disguise himself as Colonel Toro so that he could infiltrate a military base and plant an explosive on a Cuban spy plane. When the mission went awry and Bianca saw Bond being taken away as a prisoner in an army jeep, she went into action. She drove alongside the jeep, and flirted with Bond’s captors, showing off her legs to distract them while Bond pulled their parachute cords.