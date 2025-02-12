Bond Girlathon : Results for week 2/5/2025 : New Matches for 2/12/2025

Come on in, the Bond Girlthon is fine!
Results 2/5/2025
|Diana Rigg
|No Preference
|Cassandra Harris
|166
|3
|32
|Kristina Wayborn
|No Preference
|Angela Scoular
|176
|2
|11
Matches for 2/12/2025
Match 1
Catherine Schell (Nancy) vs Tina Hudson (Bianca)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Catherine Schell
|0 – 2 – 0
|109 – 2 – 464
Actress: Catherine Schell Nationality: Hungarian Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
After sneaking into Ruby Bartlett’s room in the swiss clinic, Bond had returned to his own room. He said to himself in the mirror, “Hilly, you old devil”, before noticing that another patient, Nancy, had snook into his room. Being the only man in the clinic, Bond had attracted the fancy of several of the girls.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tina Hudson
|1 – 1 – 0
|228 – 5 – 177
Actress: Tina Hudson Nationality: English Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)
Synopsis:
Bianca was an MI6 agent assisting Bond in Latin America. She helped Bond disguise himself as Colonel Toro so that he could infiltrate a military base and plant an explosive on a Cuban spy plane. When the mission went awry and Bianca saw Bond being taken away as a prisoner in an army jeep, she went into action. She drove alongside the jeep, and flirted with Bond’s captors, showing off her legs to distract them while Bond pulled their parachute cords.
Match 2
Jane Seymour (Solitaire) VS Tanya Roberts (Stacey Sutton)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Jane Seymour
|2 – 0 – 0
|482 – 3 – 86
Actress: Jane Seymour Nationality: English Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Solitaire was a psychic tarot card reader working for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She predicted the movements of James Bond and other men who posed a threat to their operations. Solitaire was practically imprisoned by Kananga as he knew that, like her mother, she would lose her psychic gift if she were to make love. When first meeting Bond, Solitaire drew the lovers card, predicting the fate of her and Bond. Indeed, Solitaire soon lost her powers, and became a target of Kananga’s wrath.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tanya Roberts
|2 – 0 – 0
|320 – 1 – 123
Actress: Tanya Roberts Nationality: American Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
Stacey Sutton inherited the Sutton Oil company, which megalomaniac Max Zorin tried to take over. Zorin offered Sutton $5 million for her shares in the company, which she refused. Bond learnt of the cheque and confronted her at her home. Stacey was initially aggressive, pointing a shotgun at Bond. However, when some of Zorin’s henchmen arrived to persuade Stacey to sell, Bond sorted them out and gained Stacey’s trust. The pair escaped an attempt on their lives, and managed to kill Zorin.
