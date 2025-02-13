Cartoons and Memes

Posted by on

“Howdy Miss Welch.”

“Howdy Mr. Walrus.”

“Reckon it’s gonna be a hot one today.”

“I reckon so.”

“Aren’t we a tad overdressed?”

“I reckon so.”

Winner

10.

This Week

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Which one is funniest?
49 votes · 49 answers
Vote

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.