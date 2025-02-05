Cue Up Souza’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever”

Army recruiting shatters records after President Trump election win

Fox News | February 4, 2025 | Alexandra Koch

The U.S. Army recently announced it shattered previous recruiting records, with December 2024 being the most productive December in 15 years.

The branch reported it enlisted nearly 350 soldiers every day that month, Army officials announced Tuesday on social media.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth took to X to share the news.

“BOTTOM LINE: America’s youth want to serve under the bold & strong “America First” leadership of [President Donald Trump] @realDonaldTrump.”