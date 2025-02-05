Cue Up Souza’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever”

Army recruiting shatters records after President Trump election win
Fox News | February 4, 2025 | Alexandra Koch
The U.S. Army recently announced it shattered previous recruiting records, with December 2024 being the most productive December in 15 years.
The branch reported it enlisted nearly 350 soldiers every day that month, Army officials announced Tuesday on social media.
…
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth took to X to share the news.
“BOTTOM LINE: America’s youth want to serve under the bold & strong “America First” leadership of [President Donald Trump] @realDonaldTrump.”
I want to fight for a country that doesn’t hate me.
You and me both, brother.
There are those on this forum who put their lives on the line to do so.
I was wondering about this. Definitely good news. Maybe these new recruits will be trained up in time for our invasion of Greenland.
We’ll only be fighting the French there so…it will be some good, on the job, training.