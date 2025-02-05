Does The Dealer Have His Speed on Hunter-Dial? Posted by Oppo on 5 February 2025, 4:00 pm And Does He Accept Paintings for Payment? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I get the feeling that the value of Hunter’s paintings have taken a wee bit of a downturn recently.
Nonsense, classic art. Timeless and priceless.