I Am Your FBI Caseworker. No! I Mean, Online Therapist! Posted by Oppo on 6 February 2025, 1:00 pm Hi. Just tell me any anti-government thoughts you might have. As do we all. heh. {Puts on sunglasses}
I just hate the government tendency to subvert the “free” part of “free press”… especially with my tax dollars…
Other commenters wisely steer clear of this one.
“Wisely” being the operative word…
I remember an old Gerorge Carlin line about knowing that his phone line was tapped so he answered every call with “Eff Hoover, Hello.”