Just Found Out Posted by Oppo on 19 February 2025, 6:00 pm Apparently, my pronunciation of "Just horrific" sounds identical to "Just terrific." And "Batgirl" sounds like "bad girl." Don't ask.
And just how do you pronounce “Latex” and “Whip” – I’m imagining a bit of Stewie in there…
“Dutch apple pie… It’s terrific!”
(Guess the movie, claim the prize.)
Free prize giveaway.
How are you on “Basil”?
“Michelle” Obama sounds a lot like “Mickwiththedick” Obama..