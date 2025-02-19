Lock and Load Posted by Oppo on 19 February 2025, 2:00 pm You know what the best part about troubleshooting is? You get to define what’s trouble. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Is this the ATF?
Asking for another friend.
It starts with “T” which rhymes with “P” and that stands for…
Ye Gods! Obscure for kids, but not for us old-timers.
Trouble is very evasive.
“It’s a pool table, don’t you understand?”