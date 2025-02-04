Nobel Prize Application Posted by Oppo on 4 February 2025, 6:00 pm 1. I caught a cold. 2. I subdued it with whiskey and water. Never suffered after the onset. 3. It’s gone. 4. Can I have the prize? Thank you. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
We are most sorry to inform you that, in spite of your impressive achievement, we are unable to recognize it with a Nobel Prize. Unfortunately, you needed to have an explosive sneeze to get our attention, as well as the proper progressive bona fides, or proof that you’re an exploited minority of uncertain gender…
Right back At-choo!
What am I, a biologist?