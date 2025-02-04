Nobel Prize Application

Posted by on

1. I caught a cold.

2. I subdued it with whiskey and water. Never suffered after the onset.

3. It’s gone.

4. Can I have the prize? Thank you.

2 Comments

  1. We are most sorry to inform you that, in spite of your impressive achievement, we are unable to recognize it with a Nobel Prize. Unfortunately, you needed to have an explosive sneeze to get our attention, as well as the proper progressive bona fides, or proof that you’re an exploited minority of uncertain gender…

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.