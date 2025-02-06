Oppo Missing, Presumed Dead, After Trying To Pet Emu Posted by Oppo on 6 February 2025, 4:00 pm Cold Medicine Suspected To Be Involved Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
People presumed dead seldom post content…
Bob B is right…if Oppo is missing how could he post a comment about Oppo being missing?
You can schedule a post ahead of time.
Oh this just in from The.Emu.
“I know nothing. Mostly.”
Zzyzx Johnson’s’ right about Bob B Johnson’s being right!
Neidermeyer — Dead man! Oppo? Dead man!
It’s the boogie-woogie bugle boy of company B!