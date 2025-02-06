The truth comes out about the Kamala Harris interview.

Here’s what “60 Minutes” included from that answer:

“In the last four years I have been vice president of the United States and I have been traveling our country and I have been listening to folks and seeking what is possible in terms of common ground. I believe in building consensus. We are a diverse people — geographically, regionally, in terms of where we are in our backgrounds and what the American people do want is that we have leaders who can build consensus. Where we can figure out compromise and understand it’s not a bad thing as long as you don’t compromise your values to find common sense solutions. And that has been my approach.”

But what “60 Minutes” ultimately aired was actually a spliced and diced mashup of two separate answers that Kamala offered, first to the direct question as to why her positions have changed and then to a follow up question about whether it was a matter of “evolution or, as your critics say, opportunism.”

The program did not air the more critical follow-up question and omitted most of what Harris said in response to the initial one, including a flippant remark wherein she said, “First of all, a lot of the positions that you’re talking about have been discussed and dispensed with in 2020, four years ago.”