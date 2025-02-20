So My Whole “Biden Is Malicious and Offensive, and I Perceive Him To Be Incompetent” Campaign Would’ve Landed Me in Trouble in England?

The government can say that about me, but I can’t say that about them?

UK Jails Man for Emails ‘Insulting and Offending’ Sadiq Khan, Jess Phillips.

National Pulse | February 18, 2025 | Jack Montgomery

A British judge has sentenced a man to 28 weeks in prison for sending “hateful” emails intended to “disparage, insult, and offend” London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, government minister Jess Phillips, and Matt Twist, Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police. Jack Bennett, 38, was convicted of four counts of sending malicious communications and one of using a public communication network to send offensive emails.

…

Bennett had been motivated to send his emails by the “perceived” incompetence of the authorities …