Straight Line of the Day: How Much Do You Tip a Fly?

The Council’s new ‘Can You Help?’ campaign has been created as part of its ongoing campaign against fly-tipping in the borough and has released footage of people they would like to identify following incidents of fly-tipping.

Can you help spot the fly-tipper?

[That’s quite a title!]

… Cllr Rick Jewell, said: “The clear message to those who fly-tip on the borough’s streets is your time is up. We will find you, and if found guilty, we will take the strongest possible action. …

“There is never any excuse to fly-tip.”