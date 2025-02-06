Wait — You Can Do This?

Virginia town at war over sex offender claiming he was transgender to spy on women in locker room

Daily Mail UK | February 5, 2025 | Noa Halff

A Virginia town is at war over a sex offender claiming he was transgender to spy on women in a high school’s locker room.

Outraged parents in an affluent Virginia suburb are facing fierce criticism for questioning transgender bathroom policies after a registered sex offender allegedly exploited them to watch young girls undress for months.

The controversy began after Richard K. Cox, 58, a convicted sex offender, was arrested in December for allegedly spying on women while naked in the female changing rooms at Arlington’s premium aquatic center, which shares facilities with Washington Liberty-High School.

But now parents who voiced concerns about Cox are facing fierce backlash from activists who are defending the school’s policy.

At a January 30 Arlington school board meeting, supporters of the current policy launched a fierce defense of rules allowing men to use women’s facilities if they identify as transgender – even after the disturbing incidents came to light, as reported by 7 News.

‘The gender identity of the person who entered the pool locker room is completely irrelevant to this conversation,’ Amy Kilala, a mother of two young children, said at the school board meeting, as reported by the outlet.

‘If the same individual had exposed themselves in the other locker room, that would be an equally egregious breach of safety,’ she added.

Another speaker insisted that since the pool is open to the public, anyone should be free to use whichever locker room they choose.

APS Superintendent Francisco Durán responded to the scandal by doubling down on the district’s commitment to ‘inclusive’ policies for those who ‘identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community.’

His statement emphasized creating ‘safe, welcoming spaces’ but made no mention of the months during which young girls were allegedly exposed to a sex offender in their changing rooms.