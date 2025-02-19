What Happened to That?

Didn’t AOC promise to run a train on us, or them, or someone? Whatever happened to that? I didn’t get video.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says She’s Going to ‘Run Train on the Progressive Agenda’

Mediaite | 16 Jan 2019 | Aidan McLaughlin Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked her critics in a Washington Post interview, telling them to “enjoy being exhausted for the next two years while we run train on the progressive agenda.”

