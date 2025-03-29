Straight Line of the Day: Things To Do If One Happens To Find Oneself a Scientist: …

- Yank the chains of non-scientists. Long time all time!
- Brag about it in the chat room of your video games.
- Devise a plan to take over the world. I’ve seen the movies . . . and the documentaries.
- Go up to girls in bars and say: “Hi. I’m a scientist.”
- Evaluate what happens.
- Apply for a grand — I mean, a grant. Well, who are we kidding?
- Look through an oscilloscope. That probably hurts.
- Get a printout from an EKG. Hand it to someone, with request for more data.
- Look through a microscope.
- Look through a telescope.
- Look like a horoscope. (Well, maybe not you personally, but your colleagues who eventually have their papers retracted.)
- Use arcane coded phrases around nonscientists. You know you have to.
- Grow a beard. But not like Evil Spock.
- Wear peculiar glasses. Take them off when making a point.
- Stockpile envelopes — which even stationery stores no longer carry — for back-of-the-envelope calculations.
- Debate other scientists in front of a blackboard. Waving an arm is optional. Actually, not.
- Call every opponent a “nut” — a reactionary one or a radical one is up to your audience.
- Bonus points for working “heuristic” into your rant.
- Learn statistics. Not everything that happens is significant, or is a harbinger.
- Learn about the Second Amendment. Not everything is about science.
- Learn about love. Check out IMAO and Babesleaga on a regular basis.
- Aspire to have something named after you besides your kid. (But even politicians do that.)
- Look to identify a microbe. But not around your house. Your wife will get miffed. If you have one.
- Look down on people who don’t know why their shopping cart wheel is crooked.
- Feed the cat. Why should you have some sort of James Bond license to forget things?
- Consider things absolutely settled.
- Unless there’s money in researching further.
- Publish! Your very life depends on it! You can’t breathe! The clock is ticking! Now! Call your publisher! Stat!
- Consider getting a pipe. You may not be able to find them: English professors have already calmly bought up most of them. And they’re quoting Shakespeare to those girls in the bar. Good luck.
I’m not a scientist but what worked for me once was just wearing a 🥼 lab coat to bars and if some hot babe asked me what my profession was I would just say… 👋 “Hey, I don’t like talking about myself I’m just here to take 3 tequila shots and get the hell out.” 😁
Be like my brother (who was an actual scientist) and wear a name tag saying “Sciencist.”
“Sciencyst” I could see but yes, “Sciencist” is just ridiculous. 😳
Learn how to chuckle and laugh menacingly.
Lament that you are smart but have no idea how social interactions are supposed to work.
Hide from the morlocks.