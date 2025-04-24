Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 24 April 2025, 10:00 am “Good morning Miss Welch, what do you have for me today?” “Memes sir, fresh memes.” “And anything else?” “Nope.” “I am, disappointed.” “Well, you are practiced at it.” Winner 2. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891043 votes · 43 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
#8
You have to admit, though, whoever invented the comma (Biden?) was nothing short of a genius to avoid mass confusion in sentences.
#7
You ever mix a couple pounds of sushi, etc, with a few Pina Coladas? That’s just one example of how a person could really appreciate the fancy 🚽 🚽 🚽 🚽 🚽 🚽 🚽 toilets.
One thing I like about these cartoons and memes is that there’s always something from the dark side. Wait what’s wrong with my avatar?
From now on you’re just Darth Vader to me…
3, 5, and 7 all made me laugh out loud. Number 8 just made me angry. It’s like the “standard” transmission. It’s not standard. Most people would say it should go away completely. Especially the practice of calling it the “standard”.
The fact that ten is running away with it shows what demented, sick, (note the Ocford comma) and twisted people read IMAO.
This site is AWESOME.