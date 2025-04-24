Cartoons and Memes

Posted by on

“Good morning Miss Welch, what do you have for me today?”

“Memes sir, fresh memes.”

“And anything else?”

“Nope.”

“I am, disappointed.”

“Well, you are practiced at it.”

Winner

2.

This week.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Which one is funniest?
43 votes · 43 answers
Vote

5 Comments

  1. #8
    You have to admit, though, whoever invented the comma (Biden?) was nothing short of a genius to avoid mass confusion in sentences.
    #7
    You ever mix a couple pounds of sushi, etc, with a few Pina Coladas? That’s just one example of how a person could really appreciate the fancy 🚽 🚽 🚽 🚽 🚽 🚽 🚽 toilets.

    1
    Reply to this comment

  3. 3, 5, and 7 all made me laugh out loud. Number 8 just made me angry. It’s like the “standard” transmission. It’s not standard. Most people would say it should go away completely. Especially the practice of calling it the “standard”.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.