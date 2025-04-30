Science Thought Posted by Oppo on 30 April 2025, 2:00 pm The laws of physics are more just than merciful. — Anonymous Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Jimmy said that. I heard him.
Gene, the laws of physics are are old and stale!!
We need NEW PHYSICS full of quantum entanglements!
And don’t forget the lime juice.
Inertia’s a b*tch
Gravity is a harsh mistress.
…but the heart is a Lonely Hunter. 😞
Friction is a drag.
That’s what Pee Wee Herman said once.
Physics is what separates us from the Singularity…
I thought that was marriage.
Just don’t get on her bad side…
She doesn’t have a good side.
Phuck Physics!!