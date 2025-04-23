Straight Line of the Day: Other Creative Ways To Get a Plane To Divert: …

Flight diverted to Colorado Springs after service dog bites passenger on board
KRDO ^ | April 16, 2025 | Emily Coffey
American Airlines has confirmed that a service dog incident caused a flight from Provo, Utah, to Dallas, Texas, to re-route and make an emergency landing in Colorado Springs.
