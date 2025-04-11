Straight Line of the Day: This Bum Walks Up To Me on the Street and Says…

  11. True stories:
    Homeless: That’s a nice bike.
    Biscuit: Thank you.
    H: Keep a close eye on it, if you leave it unattended I’m going to steal it.

    Different H after crawling out from under a bridge on a walking trail: What’s your name?
    B with my 4 year old son: Why?
    H: Because I’m going to sue you!
    B: For what?
    H: For putting pornographic images in my head!

    • Another, while standing 10 feet from a cop in downtown Seattle, before it was “Legalized”:
      H yelling loudly: You want to buy some weed?
      B: You talking to me?
      H: Yeah, you look like you need to buy some weed.
      B does some self examination.

