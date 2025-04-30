Welcome to IMAO! Press 72 for English Posted by Oppo on 30 April 2025, 11:00 am Como esta Emusted? . Would an emu dance a flamenco on a flamingo? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I’ve seen an emu dance, and it aint quite the flemenco. But it would dance on a flamingo.
https://youtube.com/shorts/EGNh7B06x_0?si=XwE5J-g7vqYOCPmn
I thought 72 was the Virgin Hotline…
No, an emu would not typically dance a flamenco on a flamingo. Flamenco is a traditional Spanish dance form, and emus are birds native to Australia with different behavioral patterns. Flamingos also have their own specific dance behaviors, primarily for mating, which are not related to flamenco.
Comprende?
I could definitely see Emu doing The Funky Chicken.
What’s with the antlers?
Jack Rabbit.