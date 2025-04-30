Welcome to IMAO! Press 72 for English

Como esta Emusted?

.

Would an emu dance a flamenco on a flamingo?

  3. No, an emu would not typically dance a flamenco on a flamingo. Flamenco is a traditional Spanish dance form, and emus are birds native to Australia with different behavioral patterns. Flamingos also have their own specific dance behaviors, primarily for mating, which are not related to flamenco.
    Comprende?

