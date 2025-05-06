Straight Line of the Day: Requirements for a Vehicle You’d Buy: … Posted by Oppo on 6 May 2025, 12:00 pm Comfortable seats (preferably, bench seats) Seatbelts Variable-speed windshield wipers Vinyl floormats Speedometer Mileage gauge Fuel gauge Alternator gauge Temperature gauge No internet connection . I’m willing to go as high as $5,000. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I’m good. I recently paid only $2500 for an old Willis Jeep with mounted 50cal. machine gun. You know, like the ones in The Rat Patrol. 🐁
Unbreakable windows
Gas tank access from either side
Bulletproof
High road clearance
V8
Tuna can holder
Frikken laserbeams.
No integrated computer sensors. (Individual systems okay.)
Old fashioned, replace–them-yourself headlights and tail lights.
Manual windows and door locks
Wind wings (!)
No radio, cd or bluetooth
No nav system
Easy to access oil filter, alternator, spark plugs, starter, water pump, etc.
Designed to install your own towhitch
Easy to replace your windshield wiper motor
(The list is long.)
My only wish is no air bags. Period. They’re as useless as a rear-view-mirror on a submarine. You ever had one go off on you while making 😘 love to a hot chick?
Have you tried going to Cuba for your desired models?
A big trunk. Big enough for, you know, anything. And a cigarette lighter.
I would require a speedo-meter in the driver’s seat to be sure my form-fitting bathing suit fits properly
Internal combustion engine.
Wheels
Steering wheel
Accelerator
Brakes
Plenty of room for snacks
2 cupholders- one for coffee, one for not coffee.
Ran when parked.
Free to good home.
A bar. That would be extra nice.
A nicely fitting ass groove in the drivers seat for maximum comfort on long trips. Altho that’s one I’ll have to work in after purchase.