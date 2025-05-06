Straight Line of the Day: Requirements for a Vehicle You’d Buy: …

Posted by on

Comfortable seats (preferably, bench seats)

Seatbelts

Variable-speed windshield wipers

Vinyl floormats

Speedometer

Mileage gauge

Fuel gauge

Alternator gauge

Temperature gauge

No internet connection

.

I’m willing to go as high as $5,000.

14 Comments

  6. No integrated computer sensors. (Individual systems okay.)
    Old fashioned, replace–them-yourself headlights and tail lights.
    Manual windows and door locks
    Wind wings (!)
    No radio, cd or bluetooth
    No nav system
    Easy to access oil filter, alternator, spark plugs, starter, water pump, etc.
    Designed to install your own towhitch
    Easy to replace your windshield wiper motor
    (The list is long.)

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.