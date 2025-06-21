Sources Say 51 Experts With Knowledge of Bombshell Investigation Have Linked Oppo to Ongoing Probe Into “Possibly Damning” Alleged Irregularities Amidst Anonymous Scheme Revelations, Say Some

Just playing the game of the mainstream media.

It’s not fun.

10 Comments

  1. There used to be an old FORTRAN error message. something like:

    “Nested too deep.”

    I got it once back when the only university computer was a mainframe and our programs were punched card decks.

    (There might be a reader out there who hasn’t the faintest idea what I just said. Grow up and study some history of the 20th Century.)

  3. …not to mention Oppo making a quid pro quo deal with the English Dept. Head at Oxford University to accept an honorary doctorate degree in English Interpretation; Are semi-colons really a necessary tool in sentence construction? 🚧

