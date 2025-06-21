Sources Say 51 Experts With Knowledge of Bombshell Investigation Have Linked Oppo to Ongoing Probe Into “Possibly Damning” Alleged Irregularities Amidst Anonymous Scheme Revelations, Say Some Posted by Oppo on 21 June 2025, 5:00 pm Just playing the game of the mainstream media. It’s not fun.
There used to be an old FORTRAN error message. something like:
“Nested too deep.”
I got it once back when the only university computer was a mainframe and our programs were punched card decks.
(There might be a reader out there who hasn’t the faintest idea what I just said. Grow up and study some history of the 20th Century.)
We used to blow the chad under peoples dorm room doors with a hair dryer.
The AI that wrote this headline needs to be introduced to a capable editor…
…not to mention Oppo making a quid pro quo deal with the English Dept. Head at Oxford University to accept an honorary doctorate degree in English Interpretation; Are semi-colons really a necessary tool in sentence construction? 🚧
Well, a whistleblower needs to pen a White Paper on this one.
Speaking of bombshells:
[[ Breaking News ]]
https://www.breitbart.com/middle-east/2025/06/21/trump-u-s-completed-successful-attack-on-iranian-nuclear-sites/
Democrats: “We will impeach him again for the third time..for war crimes…..and collusion with Bibi.”
Bunkerbusters!
https://x.com/MalikHasnain22/status/1936579223105438205
(Worth a watch with audio!)
I remember when this came out in 1980:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8hEtI9AI0U
Well that’s enough for me, lock Oppo up and throw away the key. Or, as we in the know say, J6’im.