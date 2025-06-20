Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 6/13/2025 : New Matches for 6/20/2025

I’m in the guest hosting spot tonight and I hope we have no further site outages.

Results

New Matches

Match 1

Ursula Andress (Honey Ryder) vs Zena Marshall (Miss Taro)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Ursula Andress2 – 0 – 0356 – 159
Honey Ryder

Actress:Ursula Andress
Nationality:Swiss
Bond Movie:Dr. No (1962)

Synopsis:

Honey Ryder dazzled cinema audiences, stepping out of the Caribbean sea wearing a white bikini with a large hunting knife at her side. She proved to be immensely popular with fans and set the tone for all Bond girls to come.

Ursula Andress

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Zena Marshall1 – 1 – 0214 – 3 – 196
Miss Taro

Actress:Zena Marshall
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Dr. No (1962)

Synopsis:

Miss Taro was a spy working for the villainous Dr. No. She got herself a job at government house in Kingston, Jamaica, so that she could steal secret files detailing Dr. No and Crab Key Island. She invited Bond to her house for dinner, where she laid a trap for his assassination. However, Bond smelled something was fishy and got his men to arrest Miss Taro so he could lay a trap for the assassin.

Zena Marshall

Match 2

Daniela Bianchi (Tatiana Romanova) vs Eunice Gayson (Sylvia Trench)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Daniela Bianchi2 – 0 – 0341 – 4 – 41
Tatiana Romanova

Actress:Daniela Bianchi
Nationality:Italian
Bond Movie:From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Tatiana Romanova worked for the Soviet Embassy in Istanbul, and was coerced by the deadly Rosa Klebb into a mission to seduce James Bond and (unknowingly) lead him to his death. She helped Bond steal a Lektor decoding machine, and the pair escaped on the Orient Express train. After a failed assassination attempt by henchman Red Grant, Klebb tried to personally kill Bond, but Tatiana’s loyalty to Bond won out.

Daniela Bianchi

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Eunice Gayson1 – 1 – 0153 – 7 – 219
Sylvia Trench

Actress:Eunice Gayson
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Dr. No (1962)
From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Sylvia Trench introduced herself in the opening scene of Dr. No as “Trench. Sylvia Trench”, which Bond then mimicked with his now trademark “Bond. James Bond”. Trench was Bond’s girlfriend for the first two films, with a running joke that Bond was called away on a mission just as things were heating up.

Eunice Gayson

7 Comments

