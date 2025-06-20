Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 6/13/2025 : New Matches for 6/20/2025

Actress: Zena Marshall Nationality: English Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)

Synopsis:

Miss Taro was a spy working for the villainous Dr. No. She got herself a job at government house in Kingston, Jamaica, so that she could steal secret files detailing Dr. No and Crab Key Island. She invited Bond to her house for dinner, where she laid a trap for his assassination. However, Bond smelled something was fishy and got his men to arrest Miss Taro so he could lay a trap for the assassin.