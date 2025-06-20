Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 6/13/2025 : New Matches for 6/20/2025

I’m in the guest hosting spot tonight and I hope we have no further site outages.
Results
|Jill St. John
|No Preference
|Barbara Carerra
|174
|0
|51
|Jacqueline Bisset
|No Preference
|Kim Basinger
|189
|0
|44
New Matches
Match 1
Ursula Andress (Honey Ryder) vs Zena Marshall (Miss Taro)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Ursula Andress
|2 – 0 – 0
|356 – 159
Actress: Ursula Andress Nationality: Swiss Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)
Synopsis:
Honey Ryder dazzled cinema audiences, stepping out of the Caribbean sea wearing a white bikini with a large hunting knife at her side. She proved to be immensely popular with fans and set the tone for all Bond girls to come.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Zena Marshall
|1 – 1 – 0
|214 – 3 – 196
Actress: Zena Marshall Nationality: English Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)
Synopsis:
Miss Taro was a spy working for the villainous Dr. No. She got herself a job at government house in Kingston, Jamaica, so that she could steal secret files detailing Dr. No and Crab Key Island. She invited Bond to her house for dinner, where she laid a trap for his assassination. However, Bond smelled something was fishy and got his men to arrest Miss Taro so he could lay a trap for the assassin.
Match 2
Daniela Bianchi (Tatiana Romanova) vs Eunice Gayson (Sylvia Trench)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Daniela Bianchi
|2 – 0 – 0
|341 – 4 – 41
Actress: Daniela Bianchi Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Tatiana Romanova worked for the Soviet Embassy in Istanbul, and was coerced by the deadly Rosa Klebb into a mission to seduce James Bond and (unknowingly) lead him to his death. She helped Bond steal a Lektor decoding machine, and the pair escaped on the Orient Express train. After a failed assassination attempt by henchman Red Grant, Klebb tried to personally kill Bond, but Tatiana’s loyalty to Bond won out.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Eunice Gayson
|1 – 1 – 0
|153 – 7 – 219
Actress: Eunice Gayson Nationality: English Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962) From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Sylvia Trench introduced herself in the opening scene of Dr. No as “Trench. Sylvia Trench”, which Bond then mimicked with his now trademark “Bond. James Bond”. Trench was Bond’s girlfriend for the first two films, with a running joke that Bond was called away on a mission just as things were heating up.
Ok ok ok Eunice. Just because you know I’m a thigh man doesn’t mean you should rub it in. You have the right to but it doesn’t make it right.
She’s holding it up there just for you!
But that’s not a thigh. No. It’s the lower part of a RUMP that got that big by eating too many truffles (or judging by the age of the photograph, chocolate-covered cherries.)
Cheesecake only twice a week though…she said.
Ooooo. I’m skinny. I could join her for that! (Heh.)
Wait, is she dead, Jim?
“Correction” she said …”Cherry Cheesecake”.
I’m thinkin’ home-made cherry pie and strawberry shortcake (on old-fashioned baking powder biscuits!) for the 4th. Everyone can gain weight temporarily and then I’ll put ’em to work. 🙂
This is assuming nuclear war doesn’t break out first.
Piessimist.